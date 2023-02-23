'New IRA likely suspects': High-profile PSNI detective shot in front of son in Omagh

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in a critical condition after the Omagh attack

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Omagh on Wednesday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A high-profile senior policeman is in a critical condition after gunmen tried to murder him in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in front of his son at a sporting complex on Wednesday night.

The PSNI are pointing the finger of blame at the New IRA.

