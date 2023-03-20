New IRA: Why do dissident republicans continue with their campaign of violence?

Dr Marisa McGlinchey explains the motivations of dissident republicans.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in a serious condition in hospital after being shot four times by New IRA gunmen.

A dissident republican parade at Easter in commemoration of the 1916 Rebellion (Photo by Kevin Scott).

It has been almost 20 years since the Provisional IRA formally ended its armed campaign but that did not bring republican political violence to an end.

The shooting of PSNI detective John Caldwell is the latest attack attributed to the so-called dissidents.

A plethora of groups including the New IRA, Arm na Poblachta and the Continuity IRA continue to recruit, target and carry out attacks.

What do they want, what do they hope to achieve, and why do they continue with their campaign?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Dr Marisa McGlinchey. Assistant Professor in Political Science at Coventry University, and author of ‘Unfinished Business; the politics of 'dissident' Irish republicanism’.