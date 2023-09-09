‘New Ireland’ is inevitable, DUP founder tells Sam McBride
Wallace Thompson reflects on half a century in politics, his view of NI's constitutional future, and why he respects his Catholic friends while vocally opposing their church
Wallace Thompson was a founding member of the DUP and a loyal follower of the late Ian Paisley.
Now 70-years-old, he was in a reflective mood when he sat down for an in-depth interview with Sam McBride.
His remarks on the future of Northern Ireland made the headlines – now you can hear him explain those views in full.