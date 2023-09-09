‘New Ireland’ is inevitable, DUP founder tells Sam McBride

Wallace Thompson reflects on half a century in politics, his view of NI's constitutional future, and why he respects his Catholic friends while vocally opposing their church

DUP founding member Wallace Thompson at his east Belfast home after being interviewed by the Belfast Telegraph. Photo: Kevin Scott

Wallace Thompson was a founding member of the DUP and a loyal follower of the late Ian Paisley.

Now 70-years-old, he was in a reflective mood when he sat down for an in-depth interview with Sam McBride.

His remarks on the future of Northern Ireland made the headlines – now you can hear him explain those views in full.