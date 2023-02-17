Nicola Sturgeon: Why has the Scottish First Minister decided to step down?

The SNP leader’s resignation has surprised political commentators.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to step down as SNP leader (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh after she announced that she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced her resignation as Scottish First Minister and as leader of the SNP, saying it is the best step for herself, for her party and for Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the “physical and mental impact” of the role – but is there more to it?

What does this mean for Scotland, for the SNP and its independence drive and could it have an impact in Northern Ireland?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by politics lecturer and commentator, David McCann, to discuss Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy and why she has decided to go.