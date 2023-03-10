Noel Johnston: The life and crimes of Ballymena’s hardman drug baron

Noel Johnston died while trying to escape a police raid in 2021

Noel Johnston was known as the 'Cocaine King' of Ballymena.

On October 15 2021, the PSNI raided an apartment in Ballymena, as part of a wider operation against drugs in the town.

The man who lived there was 61-year-old Noel Johnson. Moments later, he was dead.

Noel Johnson decided to try and escape by climbing out a window, but he slipped and fell to his death.

He was well known in Ballymena due to his stature, his reputation as a hardman and because of his links to the drug trade.

Once an acquaintance of Liam Neeson, this Catholic from Loyalist Harryville had been known as the ‘cocaine king’ of Ballymena.

To tell his story, Ciarán Dunbar is joined by John Laverty, who knew Noel Johnston well.