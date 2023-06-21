‘Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland’: Sam McBride interviews producers of stunning BBC documentary

The BBC series Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland has been hailed by the critics.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland. A child throwing bottles at soldiers during a riot in Belfast in 1981. Credit: BBC/KEO Films and Walk on Air FI

‘Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland’ has been described as the best ever documentary about the Troubles.

The five-part series has been shown by the BBC in the UK and by PBS in America.

The series features interviews with loyalists, republicans, soldiers, police, victims and civilians who found themselves living in an acutely abnormal society.

It tells the horror of the Troubles as it has never been told before – but does so with empathy and even humour.

Sam McBride interviews directors James Bluemel and Sian McIlwaine about the story behind the documentary.