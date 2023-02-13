Paul Gosling: Sam McBride quizzes the Englishman arguing for Irish unity

In his most recent book Mr Gosling made the economic case for a United Ireland

Paul Gosling has written for almost every British broadsheet newspaper, he has been a Labour Party councillor, and is the author of several books.

Now based in Derry, his most recent work argues for a united Ireland and sets out how it could come about.

He has worked as an adviser to SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin and was dismayed by some of what he saw in Stormont, he explains.

Sam McBride travelled to Mr Gosling’s home to discuss how the English Protestant has become a leading proponent of Irish unity in Derry.