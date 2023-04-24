Peace and sport in Northern Ireland

Why did the plan to bring Wimbledon to Belfast fall through?

The success of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team has taken many be surprise.

James McClean has played at two major tournaments for the Republic of Ireland

Did you know that Mo Mowlam wanted Wimbledon to become the Belfast Dons and tried to bring Premier League football to Northern Ireland?

It never happened but peace did bring ice hockey to the city.

But it hasn’t been plain sailing. The Good Friday Agreement exacerbated the Republic of Ireland/Northern Ireland football eligibility row, with several young players from a nationalist background opting to play under the tricolour.

Steven Beacom, Declan Bogue and Jonathan Bradley join Keith Bailie.