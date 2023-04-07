Peace at last? 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement

A copy of the Good Friday agreement pictured in the Linen Hall Library in Belfast City Centre (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

It was a moment of historic potency - Northern Ireland's politicians in agreement to find peace.

Now, 25 years on, the Good Friday Agreement is being celebrated for its milestone birthday with politicians from home and abroad recalling their own memories from that time.

But for those of us living here, has the Agreement achieved what it set out to do?

Presenter Ciarán Dunbar is joined by solicitor and commentator, Sarah Creighton, and political scientist and commentator, David McCann, with Belfast Telegraph reporter Andrew Madden.