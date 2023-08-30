Politics, Polls, and Plan B: What are the chances Jeffrey Donaldson leads the DUP back to Stormont?

Bill White and Alex Kane join Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the latest Lucidtalk polling.

The summer holidays are over, the kids are back at school and of course politicians would normally be getting back to work in Stormont.

But of course - they’re not.

And here’s the interesting thing – we don’t seem to mind.

The latest Belfast Telegraph Lucidtalk polling tells us the vast majority of unionists are behind the DUP boycott of the assembly and the executive.

Meanwhile, on the nationalist side, support for Sinn Féin just keeps growing.

Joining Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the political season ahead, or indeed the lack of it, are commentator, Alex Kane, and the managing director of Lucid Talk - Bill White.