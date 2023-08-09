PSNI Data Breach: Officers left vulnerable due to ‘human error’

The PSNI has been plunged into crisis after an accidental data breach of monumental proportions saw the details of over 10 thousand PSNI officers and staff made available online.

With the terrorism threat already set to severe, police officers now fear for their immediate safety after their names, ranks and locations were circulated on a spreadsheet.

There are also concerns that the administrative error could cost an already underfunded police service tens of millions of pounds in compensation.

The Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride joins host Keith Bailie to discuss how such a catastrophic breach of security could happen and analyse the far-reaching ramifications for policing in Northern Ireland.