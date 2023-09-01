Putin after Prigozhin: Could he reach for the nuclear option to halt Ukraine’s advance?

Putin has said Prigozhin “made a significant contribution” to the fighting in Ukraine but had “made serious mistakes”

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin lays at an informal memorial next to the former 'PMC Wagner Centre' in St Petersburg, Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brief uprising challenged Vladimir Putin in a way no one else ever has.

But now he is dead – and few seem to doubt that Putin had a hand in his demise.

Is the Russian president now in a stronger position or has he been weakened by the whole affair? And with Ukrainian forces advancing, could a ‘cornered’ Putin reach for the nuclear option?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Jason Corcoran, freelance journalist and Russia analyst.