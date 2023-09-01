Putin after Prigozhin: Could he reach for the nuclear option to halt Ukraine’s advance?
Putin has said Prigozhin “made a significant contribution” to the fighting in Ukraine but had “made serious mistakes”
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s brief uprising challenged Vladimir Putin in a way no one else ever has.
But now he is dead – and few seem to doubt that Putin had a hand in his demise.
Is the Russian president now in a stronger position or has he been weakened by the whole affair? And with Ukrainian forces advancing, could a ‘cornered’ Putin reach for the nuclear option?
Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Jason Corcoran, freelance journalist and Russia analyst.