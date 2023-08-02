Ronan Hughes and ‘Mo’ Robinson: The Armagh people smugglers and their 39 victims

Hughes and Robinson admitted the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, Christopher Kennedy, Eamonn Harrison and Gheorghe Nica (top row, left to right), Maurice Robinson, Ronan Hughes and Valentin Calota (bottom row, left to right) (Essex Police/PA)

The 39 victims of the tragedy.

CCTV showing lorry driver Maurice Robinson leaving Purfleet port after picking up the container (Essex Police/PA)

It’s the 23rd of October, 2019. A lorry parks up in a quiet industrial Estate in Grays, Essex.

The driver, Mo’ Robinson from County Armagh, opens the door of the trailer.

He has to, his boss told him to.

Ronan Hughes, also from Armagh, had texted him: "Give them air quickly, don't let them out".

But it was too late. Robinson was confronted by 39 dead bodies, immigrants from Vietnam who had hoped of a better life in the UK.

Hughes and Robinson were part of a Romanian / Northern Ireland people smuggling gang – and they were far from alone.

To tell the story of that criminal network, Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent, Allison Morris.