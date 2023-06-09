Rory McIlroy thrown under golf’s bus but what next for PGA Tour, LIV Golf and Saudi money?

As the US PGA Tour and Europe-based DP World Tour accept an influx of Saudi money, Rory McIlroy has continued to slam the original Saudi-backed circuit LIV Golf, but what’s going to happen in the next phase of golf’s civil war?

Rory McIlroy has been at the very forefront of the movement to defend the PGA Tour against the LIV Golf breakaway.

There has been a revolution in the multi-billion-dollar world of golf – and Rory McIlroy is its “sacrificial lamb” .

The Holywood man had taken a stand against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, remaining outspokenly loyal to the PGA Tour.

But now, behind his back, the feud between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has taken a sudden turn.

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have announced a stunning merger with the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The bombshell was dropped to the press and players at the same time, the secret deal shaping the future of golf carried out by a small group of people behind closed doors.

Many had objected to LIV over the Saudi regime’s human rights record – accusing it of using golf to ‘sportswash’ itself. But now Saudi Arabia will initially be the exclusive investor in the new entity.

Where does McIlroy stand now? And where does golf go after the not-for-profit PGA Tour jumped in bed with the Saudis?

Adam McKendry is joined by Belfast Telegraph journalist Gareth Hanna as well as ex-European Tour player and PGA Captain for 2019/20 Peter Hanna.