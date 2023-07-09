Ryan Tubridy, Noel Kelly & Dee Forbes: The talent, his agent & the director

The scandal engulfing RTÉ continues. Despite top brass in RTÉ appearing before two Oireachtas committee hearings, three of the main players have to date been absent from proceedings.

Dee Forbes, Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy have all made statements but are yet to answer questions… until next Tuesday.

We profile the key figures in the RTÉ payments scandal before Mr Tubridy and Kelly break their silence next week.

Host: Tabitha Monohan. Guests: Melanie Finn and Kirsty Blake Knox.