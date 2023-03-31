Scissor Sisters: The killing tactics of Dublin’s murderous siblings

Warning: Some listeners may find the content of this podcast disturbing

Linda (left) and Charlotte Mulhall, photographed in 2005, became known as the ‘Scissor Sisters’ after the killing of Farah Swaleh Noor

It was a murder which shocked Ireland.

Kenya’s Farah Swaleh Noor’s death at the hands of Dublin sisters, Linda and Charlotte Mulhall, is a monstrous tale.

He was stabbed repeatedly, had his head and penis chopped off, and his dismembered remains dumped in Dublin’s Royal Canal in 2005.

The brutality of the gory murder at the hands of two young women appalled the nation.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Eugene Masterson, journalist and columnist for the Sunday World and the only reporter to track down and speak with Linda Mulhall following her release from prison in 2018.