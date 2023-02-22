Sean Fox: Why drug dealer believed he was safe from dissident republicans

Allison Morris reveals that the protection money Fox was paying republicans to avoid assassination was never passed on.

Sean Fox was fatally shot at Donegal Celtic in Belfast last year

The murder of Sean Fox in October 2022 sent shockwaves through Belfast and beyond.

The Belfast Telegraph now understands that Sean Fox believed he was safe - as he was paying off a dissident republican organisation – but it now seems that money never reached them.

The 42-year-old was gunned down by two assassins in a crowded public place on a Sunday afternoon.

It was the latest in a series of murders linked to drug-dealing and the so-called ‘Marbella Crew’.

The Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris tells Ciarán Dunbar the story.