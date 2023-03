Cedar Drive home smashed up by the UDA

Ards man Adrian Price was named in court as a SE Antrim UDA leader.

South East Antrim UDA mural - the organisation has become separate from the mainstream UDA.

Senior members of the South East Antrim UDA have been forced from their homes in a so-called purge.

Among those ordered to leave was Adrian Price, named in court as occupying a “command position” in South East Antrim UDA in Newtownards.

And this all comes as new management takes over the Carrickfergus-based syndicate.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris.