Stephen Nolan on Jamie Bryson, his late father, and his longing for a family (Part 2)

Stephen Nolan opens up to Sam McBride about his desire to be a father and the realities of fame.

Sam McBride in conversation with Stephen Nolan in the BBC's Belfast offices.

Northern Ireland’s Stephen Nolan says that not being a father makes him feel like a failure.

The multimillionaire reveals the scale of his wealth and tells us about the obsessive dedication to his career which has helped him earn those millions.

And he confesses that he regrets not earning a large salary when his father was still alive, prior to his deeply traumatic death at 67.

He also tackles the issue of having loyalist Jamie Bryson as a regular guest on his show, and whether he would have dissident republicans on the show.

The podcast is produced and presented by the Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride.