Stormont: Is there a workable alternative to NI’s seized up politics?

If the Assembly and Executive cannot return – what’s Plan B for Northern Ireland?

Stormont's Assembly chamber is silent and civil servants run Northern Ireland, free from political oversight and control.

In theory, Northern Ireland still has a devolved system of government but Stormont has not functioned properly for more than a year.

It started to unravel when the the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) first minister Paul Givan resigned in February 2022. It has been completely shut down since the Assembly election in May 2022.

There seems to be no immediate prospect of the Assembly and the Executive returning.

Is it time we accepted that the parties simply cannot work together and that we probably cannot achieve a truly power-sharing executive?

Is it time for Plan B and if it is – what would that look like?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Allison Morris and Sam McBride.