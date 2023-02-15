Submarines and secret planes: How the Kinahans and other cartels are smuggling drugs into Ireland

Daniel Kinahan has been described by the US as an alleged leader of the transnational ‘Kinahan Organised Crime Group’ - a reward of up to $5m was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Last year was another record year for drug seizures in the Republic of Ireland, with gardaí seizing almost €40m worth of drugs and over €3.6m in cash in the first seven months alone.

While Irish police continue to crack down on attempts to get narcotics in, the drug industry continues to grow in order to meet significant demand.

Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams joins Tabitha Monahan to explain how the Kinahans and other cartels are coming up with new ways of smuggling drugs into Ireland.