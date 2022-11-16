The BelTel - A Miscarriage of Justice: The story of the Birmingham Six
21 people were killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.
In November 1974, two IRA bombs exploded in two Birmingham pubs, killing 21 people.
It was an atrocity that led to six innocent Irishmen spending 16 years behind bars before their names were finally cleared.
We examine one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British history that is yet to see those responsible held to account.
Host: Siobhan Maguire. Guest: John Downing.