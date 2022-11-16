The BelTel - A Miscarriage of Justice: The story of the Birmingham Six

21 people were killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

The aftermath of the Birmingham pub bombings. (Photo by Arthur Sidey/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Birmingham Six (left-right) John Walker, Paddy Hill, Hugh Callaghan, (with Chris Mullen MP), Richard McIlkenny, Gerry Hunter and William Power outside the Old Bailey in London after their convictions were quashed Credit: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire

In November 1974, two IRA bombs exploded in two Birmingham pubs, killing 21 people.

It was an atrocity that led to six innocent Irishmen spending 16 years behind bars before their names were finally cleared.

We examine one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British history that is yet to see those responsible held to account.

Host: Siobhan Maguire. Guest: John Downing.