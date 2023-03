BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the public leave flowers at a mural of Her Majesty the Queen on the Shankill road on September 9, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Floral tributes left at Hillsborough Castle, Co. Down, in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away aged 96. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Queen Elizabeth II (C) and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh listen to drummers, on July 3, 1953 during their official visit to Northern Ireland. (AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for longer than any other Monarch in British history, until her death aged 96. Charles is now King.

People throughout the UK are in mourning for the Queen whose popularity always remained above the fortunes of the royal family.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland Editor, Sam McBride, to talk about the reaction to the Queen’s death and what impact it will have.

Northern Ireland reacts to the death of the Queen