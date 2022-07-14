The BelTel: 'Ballots, Bombs and Bullets' - The story of ex-chief electoral officer Pat Bradley

IRA man Bobby Sands was elected as an MP before dying on hunger strike (PA)

From bombs and bullets to voter fraud, former chief electoral officer Pat Bradley recalls the challenges of delivering democracy during the darkest days of the Troubles.

Mr Bradley announced the result of the Good Friday Agreement referendum in 1998 and the election of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands in 1981.

He has recently published his memoir, ‘Ballots, Bombs and Bullets’, and speaks to the Belfast Telegraph's Allan Preston.