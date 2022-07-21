The BelTel: Bloody Friday - The story of the IRA’s blitz of Belfast

Content warning: This podcast contains graphic descriptions of death, injury, destruction, the aftermath of explosions, and some offensive language

The scene at the shops on Cavehill Road

The 21st of July 1972, fifty years ago, was the most intense day of IRA bombings of the Troubles.

Two car bombs claimed nine lives in Belfast - one at the Oxford Street bus station in the city centre, the other outside shops on Cavehill Road in north Belfast.

A total of 130 people were injured as 22 bombs rocked the city in the space of under two hours causing chaos and confusion.

That day has since become known as Bloody Friday.

Why did it happen, how did it happen? Who were the victims?

Reporter Niamh Campbell, writer and columnist Malachi O'Doherty and military historian Aaron Edwards join Ciarán Dunbar to tell the story of Bloody Friday and its victims.