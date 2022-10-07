The BelTel: Carrickfergus, the quiet seaside town in the grip of the UDA and UVF

Some politicians say loyalist paramilitaries have turned the historic town into a no-go zone.

The South-East Antrim UDA has carried out seven brutal murders in Carrickfergus since 1995, but no one has ever been convicted in connection with them.

Carrickfergus is a town of 28,000 people on the Antrim coast, famous for its marina and of course its grand Norman Castle.

However, in recent years Carrick has been blighted by criminality. Parts of the town are effectively under the control of paramilitaries, the South-East Antrim UDA in particular.

But the UVF has also been in the news recently after confronting families over a fight between teenage girls.

In this episode of the BelTel, we look at the gangs of Carrickfergus and how they are getting away with murder.