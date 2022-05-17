The BelTel: Cash or reform – What does Northern Ireland’s health service need most?

Everyone agrees that Northern Ireland's health service is in crisis - but what is the solution?

Health was a big issue during Northern’s Ireland recent election and one thing everyone agrees on is that the NHS and its staff are under a lot of strain, but what does it need most, more money or more reform?

Would reform make sense without funding, would more cash improve things without reform?

Experts have drafted reports, with a clear reform message and the politicians have promised change – but it has never happened, why?

Belfast Telegraph’s Health Correspondent Lisa Smyth gives her analysis to Ciarán Dunbar.