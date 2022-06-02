The BelTel: Chaos at Dublin airport & EasyJet cancellations - How do I get my money back?

Dublin airport has seen over 1,000 people miss their flights and mile-long queues for security at the weekend.

So what went wrong, and how can you avoid the post-Covid holiday woes?

Other airports have also had trouble in the post-pandemic rush and airlines such as EasyJet have been cancelling flights.

The BelTel talks to travel journalist Simon Calder and Siobhan Maguire, a consumer journalist with the Irish Independent in Dublin.