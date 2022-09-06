The BelTel: 'Climate change will lead to war', warns Belfast UN conflict specialist

Angus Lambkin discusses the situations in Mali, Russia, Ukraine, Xinjiang, Libya, Kurdistan and Afghanistan

Angus Lambkin is a conflict specialist with the UN, who has worked in Haiti, South Sudan, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan and Iraq.

As someone who works with the UN in war zones it is his job to run towards war, not away from it.

The south Belfast man explores issues facing minorities, humanitarianism, global ideals, national interests and trying to keep people fed with Ciarán Dunbar.