Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Covid-19 is still out there but we are no longer taking extraordinary measures to fight its spread.

Are we right to relax our defences and if so, were we wrong to lock society down like we did?

What impact has the virus had on our fragile health service in Northern Ireland and how did Covid-19 impact on wider society?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s health correspondent, Lisa Smyth.