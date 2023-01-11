The BelTel: Crypto, Sam Bankman-Fried and Newry’s millionaire wonderkid

Is Crypto currency dark money or an enlightened way to gain personal freedom and change the world for the better?

Crypto currencies have had a bad year but what exactly are they?

Are they the future of money, financial and political freedom or just an elaborate scam?

Ciarán Dunbar sits down with Kurtis Reid to find out more about Bitcoin and other crypto and to find out more about the 24-year-old from Newry who is a member of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, an exclusive group that includes Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and Eminem.