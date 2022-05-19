The BelTel: Derry Girls, laughs, nostalgia, and a roaring success for Northern Ireland

The stars of Derry Girls in a scene from the sixth episode of the third and final series

The most watched series ever in Northern Ireland, the iconic teen sitcom was also a global hit. Created and written by Lisa McGee it premiered in January 2018 on Channel 4, becoming the channel's most successful comedy since Father Ted.

The series was inspired by McGee's own experiences growing up in Derry during the final years of the Troubles. What impact has it had on the city and on Northern Ireland and is there a chance we might see the Derry Girls again in the future?

Belfast Telegraph Features editor Áine Toner chats to Entertainment Correspondent Maureen Coleman and Gillian Halliday, the Deputy Features Editor, about the series.

Warning – this podcast contains spoilers.