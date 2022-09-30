The BelTel: Do we need to dump capitalism to solve the climate crisis?

The effects of climate change are everywhere but campaigners believe little is being done to tackle it

Global temperatures are rising, scientists say man made climate change is responsible for it, but not everyone agrees what should be done (Brian Melley/AP)

Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city of Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)

Damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Catastrophic floods in Pakistan, ice sheets melting, an incredibly hot summer. The effects of climate change seem to be everywhere.

Scientists tell us that human actions, and human indifference, are changing our planet.

Experts warn these changes in the climate will affect billions of us, will cause huge migrations, could lead to war, cause mass extinctions and even lead to economic and social collapses.

Then why do most people not seem particularly bothered by it?

Ciarán Dunbar and Belfast Telegraph columnist and climate activist Rosalind Skillen discuss indifference to environmental issues, Liz Truss’ new – not so green – cabinet, and whether we can tackle climate change within the capitalist system.