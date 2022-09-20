The BelTel: Eamonn McCann - A united Ireland by 2030 is ‘magical thinking’

In a wide-ranging interview, the former MLA says the civil rights movement was the alternative to violence, NI’s political structures are responsible for sectarian division and speaks about his love for Derry

“I’m old enough to remember ‘Ireland free by 73’. It was painted on walls in Belfast and Derry… We’re a bit late with the freedom,” said veteran socialist Eamonn McCann.

In the heart of the Bogside, under the spire of St Eugene’s Cathedral, the former MLA was sitting at home with a cup of coffee in hand surrounded by books and Derry iconography.

He was speaking to Garrett Hargan for this episode of the BelTel, as the pair discussed McCann's influences, his views and whether he thinks there will be a United Ireland. Listen now: