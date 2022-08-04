The BelTel: 'Every woman’s worst nightmare' - Portadown kidnap survivor speaks out

"It was the most terrifying face I've ever seen"

A court heard that Jeffrey Kelly “poses a significant risk of causing serious harm in the commission of further offences".

The young victim of an attempted abduction just yards from her Portadown home describes the moment her attacker tried to bundle her in the boot of his car in broad daylight.

She describes Jeffrey Kelly as having "the most terrifying face" she had ever seen.

The 23-year-old told Sharon O’Neill she knows how Sarah Everard must have felt when her killer, Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, lured her into his vehicle and to her death.