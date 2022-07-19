The BelTel: FBI's most-wanted ‘Missing Crypto Queen’ believed to be in Dublin just two weeks before disappearance

Bulgarian woman Dr Ruja Ignatova is accused of defrauding investors out of $4bn by selling a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin

Wanted: Ruja Ignatova faces charges of money-laundering and fraud charges in the US and is on Interpol’s red list

A Bulgarian woman who is wanted by the FBI for an alleged scam involving cryptocurrency was in Ireland before she vanished, according to a journalist who has been searching for her for years.

Dr Ruja Ignatova is accused of defrauding investors out of $4bn (£3.3bn) by selling a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin.

The FBI recently added Dr Ruja to its 10 most-wanted fugitives list and is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

British journalist Jamie Bartlett is the author of The Missing Cryptoqueen, and the star of the BBC podcast with the same name.

He describes her as one of the “richest criminals of all time”, and discusses her connection to Ireland.