The BelTel: From Barry's to Curry's - how Portrush's Funpark will stay open after the summer

Find out about the extension to the season which will keep the amusements open

Curry's Funpark in Portrush – the site of the former Barry’s amusements - is set to extend its opening period to the autumn months, the BelTel podcast can reveal.

In the latest episode of the Bel Tel owner Owen Curry spoke of his plans for the future – and how they are planning to stay there for the “foreseeable future”.

He said: “We are going to continue opening off-season September and October – which is not normal for Barry’s – it would have closed in September.

“We are going to open weekends through October and we will have the winter months to do maintenance and changes, we’ll be here for the foreseeable future."

Barry’s amusements was at the heart of Portrush since it opened in 1926 and was owned by the Trufelli family for almost 100 years.

There was an outpouring of emotion and nostalgia after it was put on the market.

Northern Ireland businessman Michael Herbert bought it in 2021 – and there was relief after it was leased to Curry’s – who also run a funpark in Galway.

Mr Curry also told the podcast of his pride at seeing the crowds that have flocked to the funpark this summer and how proud he is to have the family name on the front of the iconic building.

