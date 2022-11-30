The BelTel: From dancer to 'Peru Two' drug smuggler – The Michaella McCollum story

How Dungannon girl McCollum along with Scottish woman, Mellissa Reid, survived and thrived in prison.

Jailed: Michaela McCollum was convicted of drug trafficking in 2013

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

Michaella McCollum on Instagram / @michaela_mccollum

Jail job: Michaela McCollum Connolly

thumbnail: Jailed: Michaela McCollum was convicted of drug trafficking in 2013
thumbnail: Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013
thumbnail: Michaella McCollum on Instagram / @michaela_mccollum
thumbnail: Jail job: Michaela McCollum Connolly

It was the summer of 2013, and Tyrone woman Michaella McCollum had moved to the idyllic Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Life was good. She regularly spoke to her family back home in Dungannon - but the calls suddenly stopped.

McCollum along with Scottish woman Melissa Reid disappeared and became the subject of an international search operation.

They were soon found, what happened from then on made McCollum a 'drug mule' - and then a celebrity.

The Michaella McCollum story

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Read more