The BelTel: From dancer to 'Peru Two' drug smuggler – The Michaella McCollum story

How Dungannon girl McCollum along with Scottish woman, Mellissa Reid, survived and thrived in prison.

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid as they were arrested for drug trafficking in Peru in 2013

Jailed: Michaela McCollum was convicted of drug trafficking in 2013

It was the summer of 2013, and Tyrone woman Michaella McCollum had moved to the idyllic Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

Life was good. She regularly spoke to her family back home in Dungannon - but the calls suddenly stopped.

McCollum along with Scottish woman Melissa Reid disappeared and became the subject of an international search operation.

They were soon found, what happened from then on made McCollum a 'drug mule' - and then a celebrity.