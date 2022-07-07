The BelTel: From Trinity College to leader of Sinn Féin – the making of Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, whose party is now the largest, north and south of the border: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mary Lou McDonald has led Sinn Féin to unprecedented heights and seems very likely to become Taoiseach in the years ahead.

In May, the party won the largest number of seats in the Stormont Assembly, marking what it called a “new era” for Northern Ireland – and making Sinn Féin the largest political force on the island of Ireland.

It was also the 20-year anniversary of Mrs McDonald’s first election run for Sinn Féin.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent Ireland Editor Fionnán Sheahan to discuss the making of the republican leader.