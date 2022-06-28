The BelTel: Graeme McDowell's move to LIV Golf, the Saudi Government role and sportswashing

Rebel: Graham McDowell is one of the players who has defected to LIV.

There’s a split in professional golf with a small number of the top players, including Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, having been lured into the new LIV Golf tour while other remain loyal to the existing PGA Tour.

The new venture is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of a kingdom most people accept has a poor human rights record.

Are the golfers taking blood money, what will LIV Golf mean for the game, and what do the Saudis hope to achieve?

Host Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph journalists Gareth Hanna and Andrew Madden.