The BelTel: Green Pastures Church and ex-Wrightbus directors face legal actions

Ballymena company Wrightbus collapsed in 2019. Now the Department for the Economy’s Insolvency service is taking a civil action against 14 people over alleged unfit conduct as directors.

It could mean Jeff Wright and two of his siblings being banned from being company directors.

And, in yet another twist, Green Pastures, the evangelical mega-church founded by Jeff Wright, is being taken to court by the administrators of the bus company.

In this episode of the BelTel we look at the latest in the Wrightbus saga and at what’s going on at Green Pastures.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Business Editor Margaret Canning and reporter Andrew Madden.