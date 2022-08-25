The BelTel: Hazel Stewart - inside the mind of one of Northern Ireland’s most notorious female killers

In March 2011, Justice Anthony Hart sentenced Hazel Stewart to 18 years in prison for her part in a double murder that had taken place 20 years previously.

Hazel Stewart was convicted of murder for double killings of Trevor Buchanan and Lesley Howell.

Rural Castlerock, 1991: Embroiled in a sordid affair, Hazel Stewart and Colin Howell plot the double murder of their spouses, disguising them as suicides.

Their crimes would not be revealed until 19 years later, when a guilt-ridden Howell confessed and provided evidence against his ex-lover in trial.

But is Hazel Stewart truly a cold and callous killer? Or is there more than meets the eye to this former Sunday school teacher?

Niamh Campbell talks to the Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris and former Irish Times journalist Dan Keenan.