The BelTel: How French spies broke into EncroChat and rocked Northern Ireland’s drug dealers

New drug dealing gangs come to the fore in Belfast after a French Secret Service operation hacks into criminals' secret phone system.

EncroChat sent a message to its users advising that they dispose of their devices immediately

It reads like the blurb on the back of an improbable spy thriller, but it is in fact a true story.

In June 2020, the criminal underworld was rocked after one short message sent hitmen, drug dealers and extortionists on a scramble to cover their tracks.

The Dutch military-grade encrypted communications system EncroChat, used by organised criminals across Europe and the Middle East, had been breached by the French intelligence services.

The top-secret information-gathering operation had been ongoing for four years. The French passed details on to law enforcement agencies across Europe. In Northern Ireland the PSNI received their share of the valuable intelligence.

Then on June 12, 2020, EncroChat users received the message: “Power off and physically dispose of your device immediately."

Some of those phones ended up at the bottom of Belfast’s Lagan River.

