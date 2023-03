Dennis McFadden at a republican march, but all was not as it seemed

From the Omagh bomb to the murder of Lyra McKee, dissident republicans have continued to use violence to try and bring about a united Ireland.

But they no longer pose the threat they once did.

How did that happen, who is Dennis McFadden and what role did he play in helping MI5 to cripple the New IRA?

The Belfast Telegraph's security correspondent Allison Morris tells Ciarán Dunbar the story.