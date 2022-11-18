The BelTel: Is joint authority a runner?

Sinn Fein is riding high but the DUP’s stance on the protocol is being rewarded.

The latest Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll tells us Sinn Fein is soaring above the pack but the DUP has launched a successful fight back.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis and huge problems in the NHS, Stormont is still not working.

If it stays like that, 41% of voters think that London and Dublin should have joint authority in Northern Ireland but is that possible under the Good Friday Agreement?

On the other hand, 40% of those polled want direct rule from Westminster if devolution is finished.

In this episode of the BelTel, Belfast Telegraph Political Editor Suzanne Breen gives us an in-depth analysis into the state of Northern Ireland’s parties, the decisions in front of DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, and she explains why nationalists are talking up joint authority.