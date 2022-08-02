The BelTel: Is sectarianism in Northern Ireland getting worse?

WARNING: This podcast contains offensive language from the start

A Loyalist and Nationalist rioter confront each other at Lanark Way interface in Belfast. Credit: Stephen Davison

The words sectarian and sectarianism are widely used in Northern Ireland.

For some they describe all political differences and division but for others they have specific meanings relating to religious and cultural prejudices.

Some believe things are getting better, but others think the problem is getting worse.

Nationalists point to effigies, genocidal slogans like ‘Kill All Taigs’ and flags being burned on loyalist bonfires.

But unionists point to what they see as the continuing veneration of the IRA and intolerance of their culture as evidence of sectarianism on the nationalist side.

Joining Ciarán Dunbar to discuss this massive topic is the Belfast Telegraph’s political editor Suzanne Breen, Unionist activist and commentator Richard Garland and Belfast writer Pádraig Ó Meiscill.