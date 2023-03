A police officer has a moment of reflection in the memorial garden to officers who have lost their lives. (Colm O'Reilly)

Almost one in every eight frontline police officers were injured in the line of duty last year, 900 in total.

More than 330 officers have been injured since the start of this year. Many assaults on officers go unreported.

Sunday Life News Editor Sharon O’Neill speaks to three officers injured as they performed their duty.