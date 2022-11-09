The BelTel: Lord Mountbatten and allegations of abuse against King Charles' mentor
Louis Mountbatten was murdered by the IRA in Sligo in 1979.
Louis Mountbatten was a beloved member of the Royal family and mentor to King Charles.
But now allegations of child sex abuse at a notorious Belfast children’s home have been made against him.
Irish Independent Political Correspondent Senan Moloney and Sharon O’Neill, News Editor with the Sunday Life, uncover the story of the man known in the royal family as Uncle Dicky.
This podcast contains details some listeners may find disturbing.