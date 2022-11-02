The BelTel: Loyalism’s sense of betrayal sees support for ceasefire 'waning'

The NI Protocol and its ‘sea-border’ is a key concern for loyalists, as planned attack on Irish government target is 'called-off'.

Tensions have been rising in loyalism over the NI Protocol.

LCC chairman David Campbell speaks for the body in the media.

East Belfast UVF mural: Loyalists say support for their ceasefires is falling amid concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

An attack on an Irish government target was allegedly called off at the last minute amid serious concerns about the future of loyalist ceasefires.

A letter from the Loyalist Communities Council saying support for the ceasefires may be weakening has been interpreted by some as a veiled threat of potential violence.

It also carried a clear warning that Irish government ministers should not visit Northern Ireland. It is understood the letter was agreed to by the leaderships of all the main loyalist paramilitary groups.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s security correspondent, Allison Morris, to find out what’s happening behind the scenes in loyalism.