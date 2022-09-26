The BelTel: Madeleine McCann — The little girl lost in time and 15 years of heartbreak

Kate and Gerry McCann whose daughter Madeleine hold an image of what Madeline might look like as an older girl (John Stillwell/PA)

The Praia da Luz resort

On the 3rd of May in 2007, the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old little girl, started a global conversation as to what could have happened her.

Fifteen years on, we revisit the events on the night she went missing and what followed, including her parents Kate and Gerry finding themselves under intense media scrutiny and police suspicion.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden, and journalist, John McGee, who was holidaying in the same resort all those years ago.

